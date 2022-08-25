AEW News: MJF Not Backstage at Dynamite, Mark Sterling on Unrestricted, Dynamite Video Highlights

– While there have been rumors recently about him returning to AEW soon, PWInsider reports that MJF was not backstage at last night’s Dynamite.

– Smart Mark Sterling is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted. The full podcast audio and description are available below:

Mark Sterling Esq. agrees with Swerve Strickland about one thing only – that Mark has a very cake-able face! Mark talks about Swerve In Our Glory, Jade Cargill, his new clients, Josh Woods & Tony Nese, and the client who started everything for Mark at AEW – MJF! He has some words for Danhausen, some thoughts on wearing suits and who does it best at AEW, and some reasons why he calls Pat Buck “dad.” Mark also talks about his extensive action figure collection, his backyard wrestling production experiences, his love of video games, what he enjoys most about co-hosting the “Major Wrestling Figures” podcast, and his biggest goals at AEW. And if you need legal assistance and are NOT currently employed by AEW, do NOT call Mark Sterling!

