AEW News: MJF Unfollowed By AEW On Social Media, Stars Join X-Play Watch-Along, New Miro Merch
June 3, 2022
– AEW has stopped following MJF on social media. This comes after the promotion pulled him from their official website and also stopped selling his merchandise.
– Prior to last night’s Attack of the Show, the AEW crew sat in on X-Play’s watch-along of the PlayStation State of Play. Check it out below:
– Shop AEW Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition AEW Logo DayGlo Tie Dye as well as the new “Redeemer” T-shirt for Miro.
Miro – I Am Redeemed
Now available at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp#ShopAEW #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gAhCVt8iVA
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) June 2, 2022
