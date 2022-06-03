wrestling / News

AEW News: MJF Unfollowed By AEW On Social Media, Stars Join X-Play Watch-Along, New Miro Merch

June 3, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
AEW Dynamite MJF Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has stopped following MJF on social media. This comes after the promotion pulled him from their official website and also stopped selling his merchandise.

– Prior to last night’s Attack of the Show, the AEW crew sat in on X-Play’s watch-along of the PlayStation State of Play. Check it out below:

– Shop AEW Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition AEW Logo DayGlo Tie Dye as well as the new “Redeemer” T-shirt for Miro.

