wrestling / News

AEW News: MJF Praises Recent WWE Hire, Eddie Kingston On Which Match Influenced Him, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite

October 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MJF AEW All Out Image Credit: AEW

– As previously reported, WWE hired former Marvel Comics writer Rob Fee as the Director of Longterm Creative. In a post on Twitter, MJF praised the decision.

He wrote: “[email protected] is salt of the earth.

– Eddie Kingston recently shared the match that influenced him as a wrestler: Toshiaki Kawada vs. Mitsuhara Misawa.

He wrote: “Kawada vs Misawa 1995-07-24 is the match where you can see Toshiaki Kawada’s influence on me and my Pro Wrestling Style.

– AEW has released the Control Center for tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston, MJF, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading