AEW News: MJF Praises Recent WWE Hire, Eddie Kingston On Which Match Influenced Him, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite

– As previously reported, WWE hired former Marvel Comics writer Rob Fee as the Director of Longterm Creative. In a post on Twitter, MJF praised the decision.

He wrote: “[email protected] is salt of the earth.”

.@robfee is salt of the earth — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 4, 2022

– Eddie Kingston recently shared the match that influenced him as a wrestler: Toshiaki Kawada vs. Mitsuhara Misawa.

He wrote: “Kawada vs Misawa 1995-07-24 is the match where you can see Toshiaki Kawada’s influence on me and my Pro Wrestling Style.”

Kawada vs Misawa 1995-07-24 is the match where you can see Toshiaki Kawada's influence on me and my Pro Wrestling Style. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) October 3, 2022

– AEW has released the Control Center for tonight’s episode of Dynamite.