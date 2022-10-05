wrestling / News
AEW News: MJF Praises Recent WWE Hire, Eddie Kingston On Which Match Influenced Him, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite
– As previously reported, WWE hired former Marvel Comics writer Rob Fee as the Director of Longterm Creative. In a post on Twitter, MJF praised the decision.
He wrote: “[email protected] is salt of the earth.”
– Eddie Kingston recently shared the match that influenced him as a wrestler: Toshiaki Kawada vs. Mitsuhara Misawa.
He wrote: “Kawada vs Misawa 1995-07-24 is the match where you can see Toshiaki Kawada’s influence on me and my Pro Wrestling Style.”
– AEW has released the Control Center for tonight’s episode of Dynamite.
