AEW News: MJF Responds to Comments on Plans for WrestleDream, Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Eat Their One-Year Old Wedding Cake, New Shirts and Micro Brawler

September 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite MJF Image Credit: AEW

– AEW World Champion MJF commented on an X thread on what he’ll be doing next at AEW WrestleDream next month if he beats Samoa Joe tomorrow night on Dynamite Grand Slam. MJF responded, “It’s a NJPW themed show. Y’all will be lucky if I wrestle. And if I do it ain’t gonna be a singles.”

MJF defends his AEW World Title tomorrow on TBS against Samoa Joe. AEW Dynamite Grand Slam starts at 8:00 pm EST. AEW WrestleDream will be held on Sunday, October 1.

– Sammy Guevar and Tay Melo ate their one-year-old wedding cake a new vlog:

– Shop AEW revealed some new merchandise, including Better Than You Bay-Bay button-up shirts, an AEW All In London Micro Brawler for Saraya, and more:

