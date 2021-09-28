wrestling / News

AEW News: MJF Says to ‘Keep Bringing in These Guys Who Came From VKM,’ Promos & Highlights From Dark Elevation

September 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MJF AEW Dynamite

– AEW released the following promos and highlights from this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, with comments from MJF and Bryan Danielson in Queens, New York. MJF noted on his success in Queens for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam:

“Hometown? This is Queens. This place is a rat-infested dump. I am from Plainview, Long Island, the greatest place in the world, and we are so close to going to UBS Arena in Long Island, and for the first time ever, then I am going to be in front of my hometown. What I did was I beat Brian Pillman Jr. without breaking a god damn sweat. Somebody please stop me in this company. Somebody, for the love of god, beat me smack dab in the middle of the ring! Pin me! Tap me out! No one and I mean no one has been able to beat me clean in this company! Do you know why?! I’ll tell you why! It’s because I’m better than you, and you know it! Without me, this company ain’t ****! You can keep bringing in these guys who came from VKM because the only three letters, the only three letters that matter in professional wrestling, are M-J-F!”

You can view MJF’s promo and other clips that aired during Elevation below:

