– Boca Raton Championship Wrestling announced that former AEW World Champion MJF will be appearing at a ticketed pre-show meet-and-greet at Festival of Fights on Sunday, December 15. Here’s the full announcement:

MJF Set to Appear at BRCW’s Festival of Fights in December

Boca Raton Championship Wrestling (BRCW) has announced a major highlight for its upcoming Festival of Fights on Sunday, December 15th. AEW standout MJF will make a rare independent appearance at the event, engaging in a much-anticipated showdown against QT Marshall. The evening will also offer fans an opportunity to meet the AEW star through a ticketed pre-show meet-and-greet.

MJF’s involvement in BRCW marks his first independent match since a victory over Leo Sparrow at a Create-A-Pro-Wrestling event on May 13, 2023. Since then, he has competed for organizations such as CMLL and RevPro in the UK, as well as AEW, where he resumed action in June following a six-month recovery from injury.

While MJF prepares for the BRCW event, his AEW storylines continue to develop. On the October 23rd episode of Dynamite, he announced his return to in-ring action at Full Gear, though his opponent remains undetermined. In AEW’s ongoing narrative, both Adam Cole and Roderick Strong are positioning themselves for a confrontation with MJF, with Cole notably making his in-ring return on October 30th against Buddy Matthews.