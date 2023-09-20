– MJF shared the following message on his X account yesterday on facing Samoa Joe at tonight’s AEW Dyanmite Grand Slam:

“Tomorrow I go to war against a first ballot hall of famer. One of the greatest big men in the history of our sport. A man as intelligent as he is deadly. Beating Samoa Joe at 100% is nearly impossible. Tomorrow I’ll be wrestling injured. But I won’t be in there alone. I’ll be wrestling for The AEW fans. I’ll be wrestling for my fellow New Yorkers. I’ll be wrestling for my brother Adam. I’ll be wrestling to defend the grandest prize of em all, The Triple B. most of all I’ll be wrestling for this kid with a dream who promised himself he was done being pushed around.”

The match will go down later tonight for AEW World Title at Dynamite Grand Slam. The live broadcast begins at 8:00 pm EST on TBS.

