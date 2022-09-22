AEW News: MJF Talks About His ‘Devil Worshippers,’ The Acclaimed Basketball Jersey, William Regal Returns to Unrestricted

– Following last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, MJF talked about his “devil worshipper” fans who came out in force last night. MJF wrote, “My Devil worshippers were out in full force tonight with their pitch forks in hand. God I’m freaking cool.”

My Devil worshippers were out in full force tonight with their pitch forks in hand. God I’m freaking cool. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 22, 2022

– Shop AEW now has a basketball jersey available for The Acclaimed’s Max Caster:

I did not know this was releasing today… Get one if you'd like 🙂 https://t.co/l4n3vvJzj2 — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) September 22, 2022

– Blackpool Combat Club’s William Regal is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted. Full audio and description are available below: