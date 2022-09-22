wrestling / News
AEW News: MJF Talks About His ‘Devil Worshippers,’ The Acclaimed Basketball Jersey, William Regal Returns to Unrestricted
– Following last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, MJF talked about his “devil worshipper” fans who came out in force last night. MJF wrote, “My Devil worshippers were out in full force tonight with their pitch forks in hand. God I’m freaking cool.”
– Shop AEW now has a basketball jersey available for The Acclaimed’s Max Caster:
– Blackpool Combat Club’s William Regal is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted. Full audio and description are available below:
William Regal and Tony Schiavone go way back, and their first introduction is just one story that William Regal tells on his return visit to AEW Unrestricted. Regal explains why he had to kayfabe Schiavone about his AEW debut, why he owes Tony Schiavone a huge debt of thanks for his wrestling success in the States, and the crash course he got in live TV from Tony. Regal also talks about the first time he met and worked for Kevin Sullivan, the match that never was that resulted in William’s broken nose, his Clash Of The Champions XXXVIII against Antonio Inoki, and the best heckling he every received in the ring. Plus, William offers some words of advice for all aspiring young pro wrestlers.