wrestling / News
AEW News: MJF Taunts Ethan Page After Win, Collision Highlights, Lady Frost Backstage Interview
– MJF was victorious over Ethan Page, defending his AEW World Title on tonight’s AEW Collision. After the match, the AEW World Champion tweeted, “Nice Try Ethan. And still. #AEWCollision” You can see his message below:
Nice Try Ethan.
And still.
#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/uFvGE6GUo9
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 2, 2023
– Below are some additional highlight clips from tonight’s Collision:
G A M E O V E R !
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@ToBeMiro | @Antnyhenry pic.twitter.com/UpFl8mNAgV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2023
Shawn Spears wants to shoot his shot against the TNT Champion Luchasaurus, but Christian Cage keeps getting in the way.
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@ShawnSpears | @Christian4Peeps | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/v3jDjGhZlG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2023
Andrade El Idolo wants his mask back from the #HouseOfBlack!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@AndradeElIdolo | @malakaiblxck pic.twitter.com/V1ReLlx1Kf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2023
– AEW released a backstage interview with Lady Frost, who unsuccessfully challenged Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship tonight on Collision:
SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE
Although @RealLadyFrost didn't pick up the win tonight. She says she WILL be a mainstay here in AEW in the future.
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT! pic.twitter.com/gaiB1GPaYH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2023