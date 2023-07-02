– MJF was victorious over Ethan Page, defending his AEW World Title on tonight’s AEW Collision. After the match, the AEW World Champion tweeted, “Nice Try Ethan. And still. #AEWCollision” You can see his message below:

– Below are some additional highlight clips from tonight’s Collision:

Shawn Spears wants to shoot his shot against the TNT Champion Luchasaurus, but Christian Cage keeps getting in the way. Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@ShawnSpears | @Christian4Peeps | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/v3jDjGhZlG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2023

– AEW released a backstage interview with Lady Frost, who unsuccessfully challenged Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship tonight on Collision: