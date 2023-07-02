wrestling / News

AEW News: MJF Taunts Ethan Page After Win, Collision Highlights, Lady Frost Backstage Interview

July 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision Ethan Page MJF Image Credit: AEW

– MJF was victorious over Ethan Page, defending his AEW World Title on tonight’s AEW Collision. After the match, the AEW World Champion tweeted, “Nice Try Ethan. And still. #AEWCollision” You can see his message below:

– Below are some additional highlight clips from tonight’s Collision:

– AEW released a backstage interview with Lady Frost, who unsuccessfully challenged Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship tonight on Collision:

