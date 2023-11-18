wrestling / News

AEW News: MJF Vows Not to Leave LA Without His Title, Timelines Looks at the Birth of Timeless Toni Storm

November 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Jay White MJF Image Credit: AEW

– Ahead of his title bout at tonight’s AEW Full Gear event, AEW World Champion MJF made a vow on social media that he’s not leaving tonight’s show without his world title, which is still in the possession of Jay White. MJF wrote earlier, “I’m not leaving Los Angeles without my Title. 365. Let’s get it. #Betterthanyou”

The champion defends the title against Jay White at AEW Full Gear later tonight. The event is being held at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California and is being broadcast live on pay-per-view.

– An AEW Timelines video looks back at the birth of Timeless Toni Storm:

