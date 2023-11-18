– Ahead of his title bout at tonight’s AEW Full Gear event, AEW World Champion MJF made a vow on social media that he’s not leaving tonight’s show without his world title, which is still in the possession of Jay White. MJF wrote earlier, “I’m not leaving Los Angeles without my Title. 365. Let’s get it. #Betterthanyou”

The champion defends the title against Jay White at AEW Full Gear later tonight. The event is being held at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California and is being broadcast live on pay-per-view.

I’m not leaving Los Angeles without my Title. 365. Let’s get it. #Betterthanyou pic.twitter.com/Z3iaLCb6lB — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 18, 2023

