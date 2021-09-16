AEW News: Morale High Following Last Night’s Dynamite, Leyla Hirsch Talks Performing In Her Hometown, AEW Sold A Lot of Merchandise Last Night

– PWInsider reports that morale is “very high” right now in AEW after last night’s episode of Dynamite and the upcoming episode in New York next week. Everyone wants to appear at the Arthur Ashe taping somehow, due to how big it’s going to be for the company. It will be their debut in New York City and their biggest crowd ever. The event will outdraw WWE’s recent return to Madison Square Garden by around 4-5,000 fans, a fact that is not lost on those in AEW.

– AEW made a ton of money in merchandise sales last night, as most of their t-shirts were gone. They also sold DVDs of past events and action figures.

– Leyla Hirsch took to Twitter to write the following: “I can’t thank enough to everyone that came out tonight. It was amazing performing in front of my hometown. Sorry I couldn’t get the Job done tonight. My time will come. #LEGIT”