wrestling
AEW News: Morale High Following Last Night’s Dynamite, Leyla Hirsch Talks Performing In Her Hometown, AEW Sold A Lot of Merchandise Last Night
– PWInsider reports that morale is “very high” right now in AEW after last night’s episode of Dynamite and the upcoming episode in New York next week. Everyone wants to appear at the Arthur Ashe taping somehow, due to how big it’s going to be for the company. It will be their debut in New York City and their biggest crowd ever. The event will outdraw WWE’s recent return to Madison Square Garden by around 4-5,000 fans, a fact that is not lost on those in AEW.
– AEW made a ton of money in merchandise sales last night, as most of their t-shirts were gone. They also sold DVDs of past events and action figures.
– Leyla Hirsch took to Twitter to write the following: “I can’t thank enough to everyone that came out tonight. It was amazing performing in front of my hometown. Sorry I couldn’t get the Job done tonight. My time will come. #LEGIT”
I can’t thank enough to everyone that came out tonight. It was amazing performing in front of my hometown. Sorry I couldn’t get the Job done tonight. My time will come. #LEGIT
— Legit Leyla Hirsch (@LegitLeyla) September 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole on How His Appearance at AEW All Out Was Kept a Secret, When He Made His Decision
- Big E on Receiving a Text From Ric Flair After His Title Win, What the Scene Was Like Backstage
- Details and Photo Of What Happened After WWE NXT 2.0 Went Off the Air
- Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods & More React to Big E.’s WWE Title Win