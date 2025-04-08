More Details on AEW Together’s Meet & Feast

– As noted, AEW is holding a Meet & Feast tonight at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. General admission for the event is $85. AEW stars Adam Cole, Harley Cameron, and Mark Briscoe are all set to appear. Here are more details:

AEW Meet and Feast – April 8th

$85.00

Please purchase tickets together if you’re with a group to ensure you are seated together. Otherwise, please notate the name of a previous order to be seated together!

Please Note: All Events are Non Refundable.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is thrilled to once again team with All Elite Wrestling & AEW Together for an amazingly delicious fundraiser – Meet & Feast! April is Autism Awareness Month, so we have chosen KultureCity to be the beneficiary of the April 8th event!

AEW Stars Adam Cole, Mark Briscoe, and Harley Cameron will headline the event! There will also be other surprise talents appearing as well! The fun begins at 6PM, and will last 3 exciting hours! Host Justin Schlegel will lead fans through interactive games, prizes, raffles, and meet-and-greets with the previously mentioned wrestlers!

Guests will be treated to the following masterful menu…

Famous Fusion Shrimp Tacos

Pit Beef, Pit Ham, and Pit Turkey

Luke’s Corn & Crab Chowder

Crab Dip with Pretzel Bites

Caesar Salad

Jimmy’s Famous Greek Salad

Barbecued Baby Back Ribs

Maryland Style Fried Chicken

Famous Mac & Cheese

Assorted Homemade Desserts

A limited amount of VIP tickets will be made available. VIP Packages include early entry, a commemorative t-shirt, and complimentary themed cocktail upon arrival!

KultureCity’s mission statement is “Making the Nevers Possible,” aiming to foster a global community of awareness, acceptance, and inclusion for those with invisible disabilities and sensory needs.

This is an all ages, family-friendly event.