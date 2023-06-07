wrestling / News
AEW News: More Tickets Available For All In, Hype Video For Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy, Latest AEW Control Center
– AEW has announced that more floor seats and lower bowl seats have opened up for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London. The last update was that the show has close to 70,000 tickets out, with 65,350 paid.
– The AEW Control Center for tonight’s Dynamite is now online:
– A hype video for tonight’s match between Swerve Strickland and Orange Cassidy on Dynamite has also been posted.
"A Sharks Tale"
🔻🙏🏾🔻#Andnew pic.twitter.com/cfoyaruSTV
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) June 7, 2023
