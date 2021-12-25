AEW News: More Wrestlers Comment on Cody Rhodes Report, More Holiday Bash Video Highlights

– As previously reported, a number of AEW workers have commented on remarks about Cody Rhodes not interacting with talent backstage and not being as approachable as CM Punk. Now, some additional wrestlers have chimed in.

Preston Vance, aka The Dark Order’s 10, weighed in on the situation. He wrote, “Cody is one of the most approachable people I’ve ever met. Not just in wrestling but in life. He is the definition of treating everyone as equals from the CEO to the janitor. Idk who your sources are but I’d get some new ones my friend.”

Meanwhile, former AEW Women’s World champion Nyla Rose jokingly tweeted, “Cody trips me on purpose and Brandi pours beans on me when I try to nap.” You can view their tweets below:

