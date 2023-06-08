AEW News: Multiple Ticket Presales Happening Today, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Latest Ethan Page Vlog

– There are multiple ticket presales happening right now for several AEW events, including ROH Death Before Dishonor and the 200th episode of Dynamite. They include;

July 21: ROH Death Before Dishonor at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. The code is NJ2X7S.

July 26: Dynamite & Rampage taping in Albany, NY at the MVP Arena. The code is CBSHRE.

August 2: Dynamite (200th episode) and Rampage in Tampa, FL at the Yuengling Center. The code is BHGTSD.

August 5: Collision at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The pre-sale code is 1XG2SC.

August 9: Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena. The ticket pre-sale code is CB2XDN.

August 12: Collision at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The ticket pre-sale code is AMTRCP.

Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow morning.

