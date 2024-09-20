AEW News: MxM Collection On Unrestricted This Week, New Matt Taven Shirt

– The MxM Collection is on this week’s episode of AEW Unrestricted. You can check out the episode, below, described as follows:

“Ok, this is probably one you want to watch on video! YouTube link below! MxM Collection’s Mansoor and Mason Madden made their ROH debut at Death Before Dishonor against Serpentico, and their new BFF, Anjelico, and share stories from that experience. They talk about working with FTR in the ring, their rivalry with The Acclaimed, and why they have so much respect for The Young Bucks. They discuss the influence that SNL and The Simpsons have had on their characters, their own personal friendship and chemistry, the great idea they gave to Top Flight, and the origin behind “touching tips.” They breakdown their recent “Friday Night Fashion Fight” match against the House of Black, and how they managed to include judges at ringside. Plus, Mason speaks to his first time working for the Khan family as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Mansoor talks about representing his birth country, Saudi Arabia, in the pro wrestling industry.”

– AEW has released a new Matt Taven T-Shirt, as you can see below: