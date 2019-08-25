AEW News: New TV Taping Location to Be Announced Tomorrow, Pharaoh Starrcast Meet & Greet Promo

– AEW is set to announce their sixth TV taping on Monday. The company announced on Twitter that the location will be revealed at noon ET tomorrow:

. @AEWonTNT Locations

Oct 2nd – Washington, DC

Oct 9th – Boston

Oct 16th – Philly

Oct 23rd – Pittsburgh – https://t.co/gD3kHtAxyc

Oct 30th – Charleston, WV – https://t.co/POI4tb7QRj

Nov 6th – ???? – Find out tomorrow at Noon ET pic.twitter.com/Wy922jYcld — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 25, 2019

– Brandi Rhodes shared a video hyping up Pharaoh’s Meet & Greet at Starrcast III, which you can see below. Proceeds for the Meet & Greet will go to PAWS Chicago.