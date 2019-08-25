wrestling / News
AEW News: New TV Taping Location to Be Announced Tomorrow, Pharaoh Starrcast Meet & Greet Promo
– AEW is set to announce their sixth TV taping on Monday. The company announced on Twitter that the location will be revealed at noon ET tomorrow:
. @AEWonTNT Locations
Oct 2nd – Washington, DC
Oct 9th – Boston
Oct 16th – Philly
Oct 23rd – Pittsburgh – https://t.co/gD3kHtAxyc
Oct 30th – Charleston, WV – https://t.co/POI4tb7QRj
Nov 6th – ???? – Find out tomorrow at Noon ET pic.twitter.com/Wy922jYcld
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 25, 2019
– Brandi Rhodes shared a video hyping up Pharaoh’s Meet & Greet at Starrcast III, which you can see below. Proceeds for the Meet & Greet will go to PAWS Chicago.
Pharaoh shoots his shot for @StarrcastEvents …part 2… @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/keCsAi1vGa
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) August 24, 2019
