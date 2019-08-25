wrestling / News

AEW News: New TV Taping Location to Be Announced Tomorrow, Pharaoh Starrcast Meet & Greet Promo

August 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan

– AEW is set to announce their sixth TV taping on Monday. The company announced on Twitter that the location will be revealed at noon ET tomorrow:

– Brandi Rhodes shared a video hyping up Pharaoh’s Meet & Greet at Starrcast III, which you can see below. Proceeds for the Meet & Greet will go to PAWS Chicago.

AEW, AEW on TNT, Starrcast III

