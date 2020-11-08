AEW News: Next PPV Announced, Cody Calls Darby Allin A Star

– AEW has announced that their next PPV, Revolution, will take place on Saturday, February 27th.

Join us for our next PPV #AEWRevolution, Saturday, Feb 27th! pic.twitter.com/Fm9jSI5rJf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

– Cody tweeted congratulations to Darby Allin and called him a star after Allin beat him to win the TNT Title at AEW Full Gear.

“Heartbreaking for me, but a special night for @DarbyAllin – the rookies aren’t rookies anymore. They are stars.

You can be a loner, but now you’re a leader.

Thank you @AEW and the fans here tonight and watching on PPV. It was an honor to be your champion.”