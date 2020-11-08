wrestling / News
AEW News: Next PPV Announced, Cody Calls Darby Allin A Star
– AEW has announced that their next PPV, Revolution, will take place on Saturday, February 27th.
Join us for our next PPV #AEWRevolution, Saturday, Feb 27th! pic.twitter.com/Fm9jSI5rJf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
– Cody tweeted congratulations to Darby Allin and called him a star after Allin beat him to win the TNT Title at AEW Full Gear.
“Heartbreaking for me, but a special night for @DarbyAllin – the rookies aren’t rookies anymore. They are stars.
You can be a loner, but now you’re a leader.
Thank you @AEW and the fans here tonight and watching on PPV. It was an honor to be your champion.”
Heartbreaking for me, but a special night for @DarbyAllin – the rookies aren’t rookies anymore. They are stars.
You can be a loner, but now you’re a leader.
Thank you @AEW and the fans here tonight and watching on PPV. It was an honor to be your champion. pic.twitter.com/AEhAEEzW2n
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) November 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Doesn’t Like The Way WWE Shoots Backstage Interviews, Idea Behind “Confessional” Interview Style
- No Plans For Another Female Member On Retribution, Note On Mercedes Martinez’s Removal
- Daniel Bryan Reportedly Using Position In Creative To Get Younger Talent Over
- WWE Reportedly Didn’t Have Any Ideas For Big E or Chad Gable Last Week