AEW News: Next PPV Announced, Cody Calls Darby Allin A Star

November 7, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– AEW has announced that their next PPV, Revolution, will take place on Saturday, February 27th.

– Cody tweeted congratulations to Darby Allin and called him a star after Allin beat him to win the TNT Title at AEW Full Gear.

“Heartbreaking for me, but a special night for @DarbyAllin – the rookies aren’t rookies anymore. They are stars.

You can be a loner, but now you’re a leader.

Thank you @AEW and the fans here tonight and watching on PPV. It was an honor to be your champion.”

