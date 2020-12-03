AEW News: Next Week’s Dynamite To Be Taped Tonight, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode, Tickets For December 16 Show On Sale Monday

– PWInsider reports that AEW will tape next week’s episode of Dynamite today at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Here’s the lineup:

* Sting to speak

* Lance Archer & The Lucha Bros vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and the Blade

* Abadon in action

* Non-title Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid 2

* Dynamite Diamond Final: MJF vs. Orange Cassidy

* The Inner Circle’s Ultimatum

* Dustin Rhodes vs. 10

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode:

– Tickets for the December 16th episode of Dynamite go on sale Monday. After his debut last night, Sting is featured among the talent advertised.