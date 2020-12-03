wrestling / News
AEW News: Next Week’s Dynamite To Be Taped Tonight, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode, Tickets For December 16 Show On Sale Monday
– PWInsider reports that AEW will tape next week’s episode of Dynamite today at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Here’s the lineup:
* Sting to speak
* Lance Archer & The Lucha Bros vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and the Blade
* Abadon in action
* Non-title Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid 2
* Dynamite Diamond Final: MJF vs. Orange Cassidy
* The Inner Circle’s Ultimatum
* Dustin Rhodes vs. 10
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode:
– Tickets for the December 16th episode of Dynamite go on sale Monday. After his debut last night, Sting is featured among the talent advertised.
Tickets for the Wednesday, Dec 16th episode of #AEWDynamite go on-sale THIS MONDAY, Dec 7th at 10am EST and start at $20.
Visit https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq for full event details & safety guidelines. pic.twitter.com/jSj0uUvFUP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020
