AEW News: Nick Wayne Comments on ‘Light Work’ on Rampage, Preview of MxM Collection on Hey! (EW)
– In the main event of last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, Nick Wayne picked up a huge win, beating Kip Sabian, Lio Rush, and Rocky Romero in a Fatal 4-Way match. The 19-year-old Wayne later responded to a comment on his stealing the pin from Sabian some “nasty work” on social media.
Wayne wrote on the victory, “Some call it nasty work…I CALL IT LIGHT WORK 😭😭 W TONIGHT ON RAMPAGE” You can view his comments below:
Some call it nasty work…
I CALL IT LIGHT WORK 😭😭
W TONIGHT ON RAMPAGE https://t.co/BCNX0VlXYw
— Nick Wayne (@thenickwayne) September 21, 2024
– MxM Collection are the guests on this weekend’s edition of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check out a preview of tomorrow’s episode below:
MXM Collection is on Hey! (EW) and you cannot look away
Watch the brand new episode TOMORROW MORNING!@suavemansoor | @GREATBLACKOTAKU | @RJCity1 pic.twitter.com/SJTT6W7zXu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2024