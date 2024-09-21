wrestling / News

AEW News: Nick Wayne Comments on 'Light Work' on Rampage, Preview of MxM Collection on Hey! (EW)

September 21, 2024
AEW Rampage Nick Wayne 9-20-24 Image Credit: AEW

– In the main event of last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, Nick Wayne picked up a huge win, beating Kip Sabian, Lio Rush, and Rocky Romero in a Fatal 4-Way match. The 19-year-old Wayne later responded to a comment on his stealing the pin from Sabian some “nasty work” on social media.

Wayne wrote on the victory, “Some call it nasty work…I CALL IT LIGHT WORK 😭😭 W TONIGHT ON RAMPAGE” You can view his comments below:

– MxM Collection are the guests on this weekend’s edition of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check out a preview of tomorrow’s episode below:

