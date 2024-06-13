– PWInsider reports that Danhausen is still under contract with AEW, but he’s not being utilized on TV at the moment. Danhausen last wrestled for AEW at Worlds End on December 30, 2023. He competed in the Battle Royal for a TNT Title shot during the Zero Hour pre-show.

– As noted, MJF returns to the ring next week on AEW Dynamite, facing Rush in a one-on-one matchup. MJF shared a tease on his X account noting how he intends to mess with the bull without getting the horns next week.