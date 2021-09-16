AEW News: Note on Off-Air Dynamite Segment With Tony Khan & The Acclaimed, Notes on Dark Tapings & Guest Visitors, Dynamite Promotion for Tacoma FD

– PWInsider reports that ahead of last night’s AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan made an appearance and thanked the fans in attendance for their patience in waiting for AEW to come to New Jersey. AEW was previously scheduled to bring Dynamite to the Prudential Center in Newark in March 2020, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. However, The Acclaimed then came out to interrupt Khan, and Max Caster knocked New Jersey and Khan with a freestyle rap.

You can see a video of the off-air segment that was posted on YouTube by user escothegoat TM below:

– Finally, PWInsider has some notes on wrestlers who were in attendance or in action at last night’s TV tapings. The New York City-based wrestler Mike Verna reportedly worked the AEW Dark: Elevation taping last night. This happened 24 hours after he was released from the hospital after getting surgery to repair a tear in his esophagus.

LSG also reportedly worked the TV tapings. LSG regularly appears in ROH, but he’s not currently signed to the promotions. Impact Wrestling talent Tasha Steelz and wrestler Faye Jackson were also said to be backstage visiting at last night’s show.

George Napolitano was in attendance at Dynamite to shoot photographs. You can check out some photos form the event he shared on Twitter below:

What a great show in NJ. Plenty of action. Many stars. The fans are really into it pic.twitter.com/fsWwQ8qgpV — George Napolitano (@Starshot9) September 16, 2021

– PWInsider also reports that last night’s Dynamite reportedly featured a lot promotion at the arena for the new season of Tacoma FD, which debuts tonight on truTV. This included airing the trailer during the show and digital signs for the premiere.