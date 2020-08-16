AEW News: Note on Canada Airing of Dynamite This Week, New Shot of Brandi Debuting Tonight

– As previously noted, AEW Dynamite is moving to a different time later this week on Saturday, August 22 in the US on TN due to the NBA playoff coverage. As a result, the show will be moving nights in Canada this week as well. This week’s Dynamite will air on TSN2 in Canada on Saturday, August 22 at 10:00 pm EST due to the NBA playoff coverage on TNT. You can view the announcement below.

– Per AEW, a new episode of A Shot of Brandi debuts later tonight premieres later tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel with a new special guest. You can view that announcement tweet below.