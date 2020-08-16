wrestling / News
AEW News: Note on Canada Airing of Dynamite This Week, New Shot of Brandi Debuting Tonight
– As previously noted, AEW Dynamite is moving to a different time later this week on Saturday, August 22 in the US on TN due to the NBA playoff coverage. As a result, the show will be moving nights in Canada this week as well. This week’s Dynamite will air on TSN2 in Canada on Saturday, August 22 at 10:00 pm EST due to the NBA playoff coverage on TNT. You can view the announcement below.
#AEW fans in Canada 🇨🇦!
This week's #AEWDynamite on TSN2 will air on Sat. Aug. 22 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.
The change is due to #NBA playoff coverage on TNT.
On-screen guides should be updated in the next couple of days. pic.twitter.com/vcmvJCFIan
— TSN Wrestling (@TSNWrestling) August 16, 2020
– Per AEW, a new episode of A Shot of Brandi debuts later tonight premieres later tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel with a new special guest. You can view that announcement tweet below.
At 7/6c today a *NEW* #ShotOfBrandi premiers on the Official #AEW @YouTube – https://t.co/S97K8JmOtb
Any guesses as to who @TheBrandiRhodes' special guest will be? pic.twitter.com/COfAZP2g5O
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 16, 2020
