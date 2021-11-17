wrestling / News
AEW News: Note on Malakai Black Injury, Jimmy Valiant Congratulates Hangman Page
– As previously reported, Malakai Black had to withdraw from a scheduled appearance at The Big Event in New York City due to injuries suffered at last weekend’s AEW Full Gear event. According to an update from PWInsider, while the nature of Black’s injury or injuries is still unknown, he’s said to be doing well at the moment.
Malakai Black teamed with Andrade El Idolo at the event in a losing effort against Cody Rhodes and PAC.
– Hangman Page’s original coach and trainer, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Valiant, made the following statement on Page’s AEW World title win at Full Gear last Saturday:
“BWC Graduate Adam Page is the new AEW World Champion! ‘Hangman’ Adam Page captured the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Championship on Saturday night as he defeated Kenny Omega at the Full Gear Pay Per View in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The BWC family is very proud of Adam and wish him a long and successful title reign. Congratulations Adam! BWC4LIFE!!!”
