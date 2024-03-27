AEW News: Note on Rampage Broadcast During WrestleMania Week, Anthony Bowens Attends Godzilla x Kong Premiere, Johnny Loves Taya Episode 7

– The TNT website currently lists next week’s episode of AEW Rampage as airing at 7:00 pm EST on Friday, April 5. So it will be airing opposite ROH Supercard of Honor on the same night. WWE SmackDown will start at 8:00 pm EST on FOX, followed by the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony on Peacock.

– AEW star and Six-Man Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens attended the world premiere of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire earlier this week in Los Angeles. You can check out some photos he shared from the event below:

Godzilla x Kong World Premiere Red Carpet @AEW pic.twitter.com/wVTEJkRBQJ — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) March 26, 2024

– AEW released episode 7 of Johnny Loves Taya: