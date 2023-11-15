– Fightful Select reports The Young Bucks not appearing as EVPS of AEW on the company’s roster on the official website was an error. It was reportedly fixed quickly.

As previously reported, The Young Bucks re-upped with AEW and signed new multi-year contracts earlier this year.

– As noted, Parker Boudreaux is said to still be under contract with AEW. According to Fightful, his association with Mogul Embassy Affiliates was removed from his roster listing.