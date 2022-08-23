wrestling / News

AEW News: Note on Tickets for Live Rampage in October, In Punk We Trust T-Shirt, Tony Schiavone & Aubrey Edwards Discuss ‘Big Changes’ on Unrestricted

August 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Mohegan Sun Arena October 28 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW is returning to Connecticut in October with a special live edition of Rampage on Friday, October 28 in Uncasville at the Mohegan Sun Arena. A ticket pre-sale will be available for the event starting Thursday, August 25 at Ticketmaster.com. The ticket presale code for the event is kickweekms (via PWInsider).

The presale begins on Thursday at 10:00 am EST. The official ticket sale is scheduled to start on Friday, August 26.

– Shop AEW has released CM Punk’s new “In Punk We Trust” t-shirt. You can view that new shirt below:

– AEW released the video for this week’s edition of Unrestricted, where Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone discuss behind-the-scenes changes in the company:

