– Fightful Select has an update on wrestlers if WWE has an issue with wrestlers attending AEW Revolution in support of Sting for his last match. According to the report, there is no word of WWE telling anyone they can’t be at the pay-per-view event in Greensboro to support Sting for his final match at the event.

Sting will be wrestling his last match on Sunday, March 3 at AEW Revolution. He’ll be teaming with Darby Allin to defend their AEW Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view and is being held at the Greensboro Coliseum.

– As noted, AEW talent CJ Perry attended the Dune: Part Two premiere earlier this week. Fightful Select reports that CJ Perry’s husband, Miro, was not at the event. The report also notes he hasn’t been at AEW shows as of late either.

Miro has not appeared on AEW programming since beating Andrade El Idolo last December at AEW Worlds End. CJ Perry turned on her client Andrade to help Miro win the match.