AEW News: Notes on Savannah Debut, William Regal Turns 54, Penta Oscuro Shares Gym Selfie
– AEW will be making the company’s debut in Savannah, Georgia on Wednesday, July 13 for a live edition of Dynamite and a Rampage TV taping at the Enmarket Arena. Tickets are going on sale to the general public on Friday, May 13 at 10:00 am EST. Meanwhile, the ticket pre-sale is scheduled for Thursday, May 13 at 10:00 am EST. Per PWInsider, the ticket pre-sale code is dm3kmar.
– AEW’s William Regal celebrates his birthday today. He turns 54 years old:
– Penta Oscuro is clearly putting in the work in the gym, as the selfie photo he shared this week:
