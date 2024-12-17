– Ticketmaster will be holding a pre-sale for the upcoming AEW Dynamite and Collision TV tapings for January 29, 2025 tomorrow (Dec. 18). The tapings will be held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

– There will be a ticket pre-sale on December 19 at Ticketmaster for AEW Collision on January 16, 2025. The tapings are being held at the Broadbent Arena in Louisville, Kentucky.

– Per AEW, this weekend’s 34th Street TV tapings for Dynamite and Rampage at the Hammerstein Ballroom will start at 4:00 pm EST.