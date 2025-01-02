– For today’s AEW Unrestricted, Aubrey Edwards, Will Washington, and guest co-host Nyla Rose review their favorite matches and moments of 2024:

Will, Ref Aubrey, and special guest co-host Nyla Rose reveal their favorite matches and moments of 2024 which include bangers from Revolution, Double or Nothing, Full Gear, Rampage, and of course Dynamite, and feature everyone from Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone to Darby Allin and Sting to Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland to Toni Storm and Mariah May. They have some backstage stories, a couple of buckelist moments, a kookoo tag team collab, and another celebration of current Tag Team Champs Private Party! Plus, Nyla Rose reveals her 16-year-old self’s very interesting (and random) collection!

– AEW Timelines showcased the Best of AEW Collision in 2024, Part 1:

– Shop AEW has a new t-shirt for Will Ospreay along with a new cotton candy AEW hoodie sweatshirt: