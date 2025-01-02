wrestling / News
AEW News: Nyla Rose Guests Co-Hosts on Unrestricted, Best of Collision in 2024, New Will Ospreay T-Shirt
– For today’s AEW Unrestricted, Aubrey Edwards, Will Washington, and guest co-host Nyla Rose review their favorite matches and moments of 2024:
Will, Ref Aubrey, and special guest co-host Nyla Rose reveal their favorite matches and moments of 2024 which include bangers from Revolution, Double or Nothing, Full Gear, Rampage, and of course Dynamite, and feature everyone from Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone to Darby Allin and Sting to Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland to Toni Storm and Mariah May. They have some backstage stories, a couple of buckelist moments, a kookoo tag team collab, and another celebration of current Tag Team Champs Private Party! Plus, Nyla Rose reveals her 16-year-old self’s very interesting (and random) collection!
– AEW Timelines showcased the Best of AEW Collision in 2024, Part 1:
– Shop AEW has a new t-shirt for Will Ospreay along with a new cotton candy AEW hoodie sweatshirt:
BRUV! Check out this @willospreay kids shirt that just dropped at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!https://t.co/PdWiN0Lirl#ShopAEW #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/otsjMbO0Gj
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) January 1, 2025
This week’s Top Rope Tuesday item is a limited edition cotton candy AEW logo pullover hoodie. Available for ONE WEEK ONLY (until 1/7) at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!#ShopAEW #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/e6AZ3svbAz
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) December 31, 2024
More Trending Stories
- JBL Explains Why He Stopped Doing Commentary For WWE
- Bully Ray Says He Was Shocked To Hear Seth Rollins Call AEW ‘The Competition’ on WWE RAW
- Jake Atlas Explains Why Triple H Telling Him His Sexuality Didn’t Matter in WWE Bothered Him
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)