– AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose is a guest on this week’s edition of Talk is Jericho.

– Cody, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes, Hangman Page, Joey Janela, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Kip Sabian, Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt, MJF, Orange Cassidy, Penelope Ford, SCU and The Young Bucks will all be signing at the C2E2 pop culture convention next weekend in Chicago. There will be a panel with Cody, The Bucks and Excalibur talking all things AEW on Friday 2/28. You can check out the schedule by clicking here. AEW will be in Chicago for AEW Revolution on Saturday.

– Chris Jericho filmed Cody’s post-Dynamite speech from the backstage area.