AEW News: Nyla Rose Posted eBay Listing For Smashed Air Guitar, Highlights From AEW Dynamite, New Vlog From Ethan Page Featuring Danhausen
– In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose revealed that she is auctioning off the ‘air guitar’ she smashed on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Her opponent, Ruby Soho, played air guitar on her way to the ring, only for Rose to mock her by playing the “instrument” and smashing it. While the item may have legitimately been on eBay at one point last night, the URL leads to nothing now.
It listed the ‘guitar’ as ‘for parts or not working’ condition.
The description read: “Ruby soho’s Dumbass Smashed Up Air guitar.
Smashed to smithereens by Nyla Rose on the 2/2/22 episode of AEW Dynamite”
https://t.co/105M5Shymg pic.twitter.com/6EwvzXComW
— Beyoncé Bloodlust (@NylaRoseBeast) February 3, 2022
– Here are highlights from Dynamite:
– Ethan Page posted a new vlog, which features Danhausen and a lot of weirdness.
