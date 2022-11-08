wrestling / News
AEW News: Nyla Rose Sings Karaoke With TBS Title, Elevation Highlights, Keith Lee & Julia Hart Birthdays
– AEW star Nyla Rose shared a clip showing her celebrating and singing karaoke while wearing Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship belt, which she still holds possession of at the moment:
🙃🎼🎤🎶😎 pic.twitter.com/tHWWiKhQ6y
— TBS CHAMPION DJ NYLA ROSE (@NylaRoseBeast) November 8, 2022
– AEW released the following clips from last night’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation:
After last week's victory over Danhausen, #TheFactory's @QTMarshall and @BigShottyLee have a few words to share with @LexyNair!
▶️ https://t.co/BgYiKKNnW7 pic.twitter.com/J0Ur92hOlW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2022
Ruthless in her aggression, which seems to have increased over the last few weeks, @AthenaPalmer_FG scores a definitive submission victory tonight on #AEWDarkElevation!
▶️ https://t.co/BgYiKL4ZkH pic.twitter.com/TV9IXT89hK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2022
#BestFriends and @azucarroc score the win in tonight's #AEWDarkElevation main event!
Be sure to catch up on tonight's action on our YouTube channel!
▶️ https://t.co/BgYiKKNnW7 pic.twitter.com/3NLyar0BBP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2022
– AEW stars Keith Lee and Julia Hart both celebrated their birthdays today. AEW wished them both happy birthdays, which you can see below:
Happy Birthday to #AEW Star, one half of #SwerveInOurGlory, @RealKeithLee! pic.twitter.com/j49t34MDXP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2022
Happy Birthday to #HouseOfBlack's @TheJuliaHart! pic.twitter.com/8VjOrkDCVb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2022