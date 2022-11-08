wrestling / News

AEW News: Nyla Rose Sings Karaoke With TBS Title, Elevation Highlights, Keith Lee & Julia Hart Birthdays

November 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Nyla Rose AEW Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Nyla Rose shared a clip showing her celebrating and singing karaoke while wearing Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship belt, which she still holds possession of at the moment:

– AEW released the following clips from last night’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation:

– AEW stars Keith Lee and Julia Hart both celebrated their birthdays today. AEW wished them both happy birthdays, which you can see below:

