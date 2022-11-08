– AEW star Nyla Rose shared a clip showing her celebrating and singing karaoke while wearing Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship belt, which she still holds possession of at the moment:

🙃🎼🎤🎶😎 pic.twitter.com/tHWWiKhQ6y — TBS CHAMPION DJ NYLA ROSE (@NylaRoseBeast) November 8, 2022

– AEW released the following clips from last night’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation:

Ruthless in her aggression, which seems to have increased over the last few weeks, @AthenaPalmer_FG scores a definitive submission victory tonight on #AEWDarkElevation! ▶️ https://t.co/BgYiKL4ZkH pic.twitter.com/TV9IXT89hK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2022

#BestFriends and @azucarroc score the win in tonight's #AEWDarkElevation main event! Be sure to catch up on tonight's action on our YouTube channel!

▶️ https://t.co/BgYiKKNnW7 pic.twitter.com/3NLyar0BBP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2022

– AEW stars Keith Lee and Julia Hart both celebrated their birthdays today. AEW wished them both happy birthdays, which you can see below: