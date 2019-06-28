AEW News: Opening Video Released For Fyter Fest, How You Can Watch The Show, Final Card

– All Elite Wrestling has released the opening video for tomorrow night’s Fyter Fest show, which happens at 8 PM ET with a Buy-In pre-show happening before. It streams on B/R Live from Daytona Beach, Florida for free. To watch, you just need to set up a free account on BleacherReport.com. You can watch in a browser or on the app via Roku or Apple TV. The event will be archived after it airs, so it doesn’t have to be viewed live. It will air internationally via FITE TV. Here’s the final card:

* Non-Sanctioned Match: Jon Moxley’s AEW in-ring debut vs. Joey Janela

* The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and Laredo Kid

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

* “Hangman” Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Christopher Daniels vs. Cima

* The Buy In Pre-show: SoCal Uncensored vs. Private Party vs. The Best Friends (Winners advance to All Out for a shot at a first-round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament)

* The Buy In Pre-show: Hardcore Match: Alex Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

* The Buy In Pre-show: Kylie Rae vs. Leva Bates (with Peter Avalon)