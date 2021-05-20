wrestling / News
AEW News: Orange Cassidy on Art of Wrestling Highlights, Miro Conducts Livestream as New TNT Champion, The Butcher Set for Outside the Ring
– The Art of Wrestling podcast released some highlights of AEW star Orange Cassidy chatting with Colt Cabana. You can view that clip here:
– Recently crowned AEW TNT champion Miro conducted a livestream on his YouTube channel as the new champion. You can see that video below:
– AEW’s The Butcher will join Lexy Nair on AEW Outside the Ring tomorrow at 9:00 ET.
The latest episode of #AEW #OutsideTheRing hosted by @LexyNair premieres TOMORROW at 9am ET, with Special Guest, The Butcher (@andycomplains) ▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2021