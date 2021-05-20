wrestling / News

AEW News: Orange Cassidy on Art of Wrestling Highlights, Miro Conducts Livestream as New TNT Champion, The Butcher Set for Outside the Ring

May 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The Art of Wrestling podcast released some highlights of AEW star Orange Cassidy chatting with Colt Cabana. You can view that clip here:

– Recently crowned AEW TNT champion Miro conducted a livestream on his YouTube channel as the new champion. You can see that video below:

– AEW’s The Butcher will join Lexy Nair on AEW Outside the Ring tomorrow at 9:00 ET.

