AEW News: Orange Cassidy Takes Out PAC on Dynamite, Luigi Primo Appears

– Orange Cassidy took out his rival PAC on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Cassidy, who is set to challenge PAC for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on next week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, got the better of the champion on tonight’s show:

Bump in the road for #AEW World Trios Champions #DeathTriangle but seems like Orange Cassidy has his eye on PAC's #AEW All-Atlantic Belt! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/D726gIUQRG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022

– Luigi Primo, who has gone viral online as a wrestler with a pizza-making gimmick, appeared on tonight’s show backstage before getting floored by Ethan Page. Miro and Andrade El Idolo made jokes about Primo on Twitter, as you can see below:

Hold up… we're still processing the fact that @BestPizzaChef was on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JK0DOkJdeH — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 15, 2022