AEW News: Orange Cassidy Takes Out PAC on Dynamite, Luigi Primo Appears

September 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite PAC Orange Cassidy Image Credit: AEW

– Orange Cassidy took out his rival PAC on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Cassidy, who is set to challenge PAC for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on next week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, got the better of the champion on tonight’s show:

– Luigi Primo, who has gone viral online as a wrestler with a pizza-making gimmick, appeared on tonight’s show backstage before getting floored by Ethan Page. Miro and Andrade El Idolo made jokes about Primo on Twitter, as you can see below:

