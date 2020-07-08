wrestling / News

AEW News: Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho Preview, FTR on Teaming Up With Young Bucks Tonight, Picture in Picture Sweepstakes Returning Tonight

July 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite 6-17-20 Orange Cassidy Chris Jericho

– Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy is set for tonight’s Fyter Fest card. AEW released a new promo video preview for tonight’s match, which you can view below.

– AEW also hyped up tonight’s eight-man tag team match where FTR will team up with The Young Bucks against The Butcher and The Blade, and The Lucha Bros. That preview video is available below.

– Chris Jericho also announced that the Picture in Picture prize package sweepstakes will be back tonight for AEW Fyter Fest on TNT. Fans will have to look for the three unique hashtags during the TNT broadcast. You can check out the video where Jericho explains tonight’s sweepstakes below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Fyter Fest, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading