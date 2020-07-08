AEW News: Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho Preview, FTR on Teaming Up With Young Bucks Tonight, Picture in Picture Sweepstakes Returning Tonight

– Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy is set for tonight’s Fyter Fest card. AEW released a new promo video preview for tonight’s match, which you can view below.

Who takes the win tonight in this MUST SEE match at Fyter Fest?#FreshlySqueezed @OrangeCassidy? Or #LeChampion @IAmJericho? Watch night two of FyterFest for FREE tonight at 8e7c on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite WATCH Road to Night Two of Fyter Fest here – https://t.co/JlJtCuhG07 pic.twitter.com/sQfwtB24DO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 8, 2020

– AEW also hyped up tonight’s eight-man tag team match where FTR will team up with The Young Bucks against The Butcher and The Blade, and The Lucha Bros. That preview video is available below.

The relationship between #FTR & The @YoungBucks has been complicated, to say the least. Can these two teams work together as businessmen to defeat The Butcher, The Blade & The Lucha Bros tonight? Watch night two of Fyter Fest for FREE tonight at 8e7c on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KqVv67ylJp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 8, 2020

– Chris Jericho also announced that the Picture in Picture prize package sweepstakes will be back tonight for AEW Fyter Fest on TNT. Fans will have to look for the three unique hashtags during the TNT broadcast. You can check out the video where Jericho explains tonight’s sweepstakes below.