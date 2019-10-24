wrestling / News
AEW News: Original Plan For Dynamite Closing Segment, Dipping Dots Offers to Make Rocky Rhodes Ice Cream
October 24, 2019 | Posted by
– The original plan for AEW Dynamite’s closing segment didn’t quite go off as expected. PWInsider reports that the original plan was to have it end right as Kenny Omega hit the ring, but he ended up being a little late getting there.
– Dipping Dots took to Twitter to reference the Cody/Chris Jericho segment, prompting a response from the former:
It’s. A. Deal. #RockyRhodes https://t.co/JzdYMtwXN7
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Ryback’s WWE Run Being Disappointing, Early Concerns About The Miz
- Kevin Nash Criticizes Segment From AEW Dynamite, Says He Won’t Be Watching Anymore
- Savio Vega Says WWE Has Reached Out to Carlito, WWE & AEW Should ‘Do Some Old-Timer Stuff’
- Eric Bischoff Reveals DDP Initiated Contact With Him on Scott Hall Joining WCW, Discusses Hulk Hogan’s Concerns on Bringing in Hall and Nash