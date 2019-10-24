wrestling / News

AEW News: Original Plan For Dynamite Closing Segment, Dipping Dots Offers to Make Rocky Rhodes Ice Cream

October 24, 2019
Kenny Omega AEW Dark

– The original plan for AEW Dynamite’s closing segment didn’t quite go off as expected. PWInsider reports that the original plan was to have it end right as Kenny Omega hit the ring, but he ended up being a little late getting there.

– Dipping Dots took to Twitter to reference the Cody/Chris Jericho segment, prompting a response from the former:

