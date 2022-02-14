wrestling / News

AEW News: Owen Hart Cup Set For AEW’s Return To New York, Revolution PPV Will Be Shown In Theaters, More Rampage Highlights

February 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– All Elite Wrestling has announced that the first-ever Owen Hart Cup tournament will begin when the promotion returns to New York. The company will go back to Long Island at the UBS Arena on May 11 for a Dynamite and Rampage taping. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 AM ET. The opening round matches in the men’s and women’s tournaments will be held then. The finals happen at Double or Nothing. The tournament will begin 23 years after Hart’s passing on May 23, 1999.

– AEW has also announced that their Revolution PPV will be available in theaters across the United States. The event happens on March 6 in Orlando.

– Here are more highlights from Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage:

