AEW News: PAC Confronts Hangman Page After All Out, I Prevail Frontman Backstage at Event

– All Elite Wrestling released a video from PAC confronting Hangman Page after AEW All Out. You can check out that video below. If you’ll remember, PAC was originally scheduled to face Adam Page at Double or Nothing in May. However, the match was ultimately pulled from the card due to reported “creative differences.” However, PAC came in to wrestle at All Out, where he defeated Kenny Omega.

In the post-show video, PAC interrupts Page during the post-show press conference. He taunted Page and said he had unfinished business with Adam Page and returned to AEW to get some revenge. He then threw a bottle of water toward Page before Christopher Daniels kicked him out of the presser area. So, it looks like the PAC vs. Adam Page feud is resuming from where it left off earlier this year.

– AEW released a video of I Prevail frontman Brian Burkheister visiting the AEW starts at All Out in Chicago last month. You can check out that video below.