wrestling / News

AEW News: Paige VanZant Officially Starts Training At Gangrel’s Wrestling School, Hardy Boyz Set For Virtual Signing

March 18, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
AEW Dynamite Paige VanZant Image Credit: AEW

– Paige VanZant seems to have officially started her wrestling training. As noted, Gangrel had revealed that he would be training VanZant at his wrestling school, and the Coastal Championship Wrestling account on Twitter released a photo of VanZant in attendance.

– Matt and Jeff Hardy are set for a virtual signing on Thursday with HighspotsAuctions.com. The event will stream live at noon EST.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Paige VanZant, The Hardy Boyz, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading