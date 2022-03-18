wrestling / News
AEW News: Paige VanZant Officially Starts Training At Gangrel’s Wrestling School, Hardy Boyz Set For Virtual Signing
March 18, 2022 | Posted by
– Paige VanZant seems to have officially started her wrestling training. As noted, Gangrel had revealed that he would be training VanZant at his wrestling school, and the Coastal Championship Wrestling account on Twitter released a photo of VanZant in attendance.
Fantastic training session today with @paigevanzant @gangrel13 is firing on all cylinders. #WrestlingCommunity @AEW @AmericanTopTeam pic.twitter.com/Z1F4b6wJiD
— Coastal Championship Wrestling (@CCWFL) March 18, 2022
– Matt and Jeff Hardy are set for a virtual signing on Thursday with HighspotsAuctions.com. The event will stream live at noon EST.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Still Expected To Be Involved With Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee At Wrestlemania
- Eric Bischoff On Dolph Ziggler Winning NXT Title, His Expectations For Bron Breakker On WWE Main Roster
- Chris Jericho On His Involvement In Bringing Owen Hart Cup To AEW, Wanting To Honor Owen’s Legacy
- Bret Hart Pays Tribute To Scott Hall: ‘Scott Would Smile To Know So Many People Really Loved Him’