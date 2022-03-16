wrestling / News

AEW News: Paige VanZant Set for Carton & Roberts Appearance, The Young Bucks Arrive in San Antonio, Ethan Page Backstage Vlog

March 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Paige VanZant AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– New AEW talent Paige Van Zant will be appearing on Carton & Roberts today for WFAN Sports Radio and SNY TV:

– The Young Bucks shared a tweet showing that they’ve arrived to the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas for tonight’s AEW Dynamite:

– Ethan Page released a vlog for last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

