wrestling / News
AEW News: Paige VanZant Set for Carton & Roberts Appearance, The Young Bucks Arrive in San Antonio, Ethan Page Backstage Vlog
– New AEW talent Paige Van Zant will be appearing on Carton & Roberts today for WFAN Sports Radio and SNY TV:
Today's WAG Wednesday guest on @CartonRoberts is @paigevanzant of @AEW and BKFC! Tune in at 5 p.m. right here: https://t.co/APsduxAAkV pic.twitter.com/L8mro8V2XY
— WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 16, 2022
.@PaigeVanZant will be live on @WFAN660 at 5pm ET with @CartonRoberts for WAG Wednesday, simulcast on SNY TV for those in NYC!
Listen live: https://t.co/KXs3lkypmF pic.twitter.com/fSff2dybxf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2022
– The Young Bucks shared a tweet showing that they’ve arrived to the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas for tonight’s AEW Dynamite:
#AEWDynamite tonight in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/l90HiQ83rx
— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) March 16, 2022
– Ethan Page released a vlog for last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
More Trending Stories
- Jay Briscoe Apologizes Again For ‘Stupid’ Past Homophobic Tweets
- Bret Hart Pays Tribute To Scott Hall: ‘Scott Would Smile To Know So Many People Really Loved Him’
- Jake Roberts Reflects On How Jealousy & The ‘Office Game’ Impacted His WWE Run
- Latest Backstage Rumors on Cody Rhodes Returning to WWE, Expected WrestleMania Match