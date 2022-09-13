wrestling / News

AEW News: Paul Wight Chats About AEW’s Albany Debut, The Acclaimed & More Set for Meet & Greet, New Britt Baker Shirt Available

September 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Paul Wight AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– AEW talent and broadcaster Paul Wight recently spoke to WNYT NewsChannel 13 on AEW’s upcoming debut in Albany, New York:

– AEW has announced that The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens), Serena Deeb, and Ricky Starks will be taking part in a pre-show meet & greet session tomorrow at the MVP Arena before AEW Dynamite at 5:30 pm EST. You can check out the details below:

– Shope AEW has a new Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. shirt available:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker, Paul Wight, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading