AEW News: Paul Wight Chats About AEW’s Albany Debut, The Acclaimed & More Set for Meet & Greet, New Britt Baker Shirt Available
– AEW talent and broadcaster Paul Wight recently spoke to WNYT NewsChannel 13 on AEW’s upcoming debut in Albany, New York:
.@AEW is coming to #Albany for the first time ever this week, so @Miller247Time and I caught up with #wrestling legend, @PaulWight😤 for @WNYT. @AEWonTV @TheMVPArena https://t.co/qUaTajAu98
— Chris Onorato (@chrisonorato) September 13, 2022
– AEW has announced that The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens), Serena Deeb, and Ricky Starks will be taking part in a pre-show meet & greet session tomorrow at the MVP Arena before AEW Dynamite at 5:30 pm EST. You can check out the details below:
Get ready Albany!! #AEW pre-show meet & greet tickets will go on sale TOMORROW at 12pm ET! They will be available for purchase at https://t.co/3khtIKBTxf! @starkmanjones @SerenaDeeb @PlatinumMax @Bowens_Official #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/0jTk3fBf4Q
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) September 13, 2022
– Shope AEW has a new Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. shirt available:
First it snaps, then you tap! Check out the latest @RealBrittBaker shirt in her merch collection at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/YmEujkdOiZ
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) September 13, 2022
