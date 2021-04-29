wrestling / News
AEW News: Pee Wee Herman Reacts To Ryan Nemeth Doing His Dance, Eddie Kingston Sorry For Using The Word ‘Bro’, AEW Dynamite Highlights
– During an appearance on AEW Dark: Elevation, Ryan Nemeth decided to taunt his opponent by doing, of all things, the Pee Wee Herman dance. This got a brief reaction from the man himself, noting that it was “not bad.”
Nemeth replied: “I have embraced the Pee Wee dance as part of my repertoire since I left NXT. It’s very effective psychological offense. The man is a genius!”
– Eddie Kingston used the word ‘bro’ during a promo against Kenny Omega last night and was disgusted with himself on Twitter.
He wrote: “Ugh no idea why I said “bro” last night. I’m disgusted that is some 95 shit. When @SuperKingofBros says it, it is cool not me.”
– Speaking of Dynamite, here are highlights from last night’s episode:
