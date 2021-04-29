AEW News: Pee Wee Herman Reacts To Ryan Nemeth Doing His Dance, Eddie Kingston Sorry For Using The Word ‘Bro’, AEW Dynamite Highlights

– During an appearance on AEW Dark: Elevation, Ryan Nemeth decided to taunt his opponent by doing, of all things, the Pee Wee Herman dance. This got a brief reaction from the man himself, noting that it was “not bad.”

Nemeth replied: “I have embraced the Pee Wee dance as part of my repertoire since I left NXT. It’s very effective psychological offense. The man is a genius!”

I have embraced the Pee Wee dance as part of my repertoire since I left NXT. It’s very effective psychological offense. The man is a genius! https://t.co/L4na1aGaCa — Ryan Nemeth (@HotYoungBriley) April 29, 2021

– Eddie Kingston used the word ‘bro’ during a promo against Kenny Omega last night and was disgusted with himself on Twitter.

He wrote: “Ugh no idea why I said “bro” last night. I’m disgusted that is some 95 shit. When @SuperKingofBros says it, it is cool not me.”

Ugh no idea why I said "bro" last night. I'm disgusted that is some 95 shit. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) April 29, 2021

When @SuperKingofBros says it, it is cool not me. https://t.co/EI6wylutbG — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) April 29, 2021

– Speaking of Dynamite, here are highlights from last night’s episode: