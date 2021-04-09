wrestling / News
AEW News: Penelope Ford Had Rare Allergic Reaction To Eyelash Extensions, Jaguars Coach Praises Tony Khan and AEW, Outside the Ring with Abadon Online
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Penelope Ford suffered a rare allergic reaction to her eyelash extensions four weeks ago. As a result, she burned off all of her eyelashes.
– Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer met Mike Tyson and in a post about it, praised Tony Khan and AEW.
He wrote: “Met The Champ @MikeTyson! @TonyKhan is building @AEW in to a powerhouse #AEWDyanmite #OwnIt”
– The premiere episode of AEW Outside the Ring, featuring Abadon, is now online.
