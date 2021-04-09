wrestling / News

AEW News: Penelope Ford Had Rare Allergic Reaction To Eyelash Extensions, Jaguars Coach Praises Tony Khan and AEW, Outside the Ring with Abadon Online

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Penelope Ford suffered a rare allergic reaction to her eyelash extensions four weeks ago. As a result, she burned off all of her eyelashes.

– Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer met Mike Tyson and in a post about it, praised Tony Khan and AEW.

He wrote: “Met The Champ @MikeTyson! @TonyKhan is building @AEW in to a powerhouse #AEWDyanmite #OwnIt

– The premiere episode of AEW Outside the Ring, featuring Abadon, is now online.

