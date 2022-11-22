wrestling / News

AEW News: Phoenix Debut Set for February, San Francisco Debut in March at the Cow Palace, Jade Cargill Poses for Photos After Regaining Her Title

November 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW TV Cow Palace Image Credit: AEW

– AEW will make the company’s Phoenix, Arizona debut on February 22, 2023 at the Footprint Arena. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, November 25.

– AEW also heads out west once again for the company’s San Francisco, California debut. This will include AEW Dynamite on March 1 and a live edition of Rampage on March 3. Both shows will be held at the Cow Palace ahead of Revolution 2023. Tickets for these shows also go on sale on Friday.

– TBS Champion Jade Cargill is doing good after regaining possession of her title belt after beating Nyla Rose at Full Gear last Saturday:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, Jade Cargill, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading