– AEW will make the company’s Phoenix, Arizona debut on February 22, 2023 at the Footprint Arena. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, November 25.

#AEW makes its debut in the Valley of the Sun! See #AEWDynamite LIVE and #AEWRampage at the @FootprintCNTR in Phoenix, AZ on February 22nd, 2023!

🎟️ Tickets starting at $29 (+ fees) go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10am MT! https://t.co/FIJvZ7jcer pic.twitter.com/kE9lzDv4lk — AEW LIVE EVENTS (@AEWLive) November 22, 2022

– AEW also heads out west once again for the company’s San Francisco, California debut. This will include AEW Dynamite on March 1 and a live edition of Rampage on March 3. Both shows will be held at the Cow Palace ahead of Revolution 2023. Tickets for these shows also go on sale on Friday.

We’re coming to the Golden City! 🌉 #AEW makes its San Francisco, CA debut at the iconic @cowpalacesf with #AEWDynamite LIVE on March 1st, 2023 & #AEWRampage LIVE on March 3rd, 2023!

🎟️ Tickets starting at $20 (+ fees) go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10am PT! https://t.co/FIJvZ71BmT pic.twitter.com/6LIE0yBmnk — AEW LIVE EVENTS (@AEWLive) November 21, 2022

– TBS Champion Jade Cargill is doing good after regaining possession of her title belt after beating Nyla Rose at Full Gear last Saturday: