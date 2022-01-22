AEW News: Photos of Britt Baker Putting Nick Cannon in Lockjaw, Hook To Be Added to AEW Elite GM, Tully Blanchard Celebrates Birthday

– As noted, Britt Baker was a guest on the Nick Cannon Show yesterday. Baker thanked Cannon for the invite and posted photos from her appearance on Twitter, which feature her applying Lockjaw to the host.

– Tully Blanchard turns 68 today and was wished a happy birthday by AEW:

– Hook will be a playable character in season three of AEW Elite GM.