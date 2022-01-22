wrestling / News
AEW News: Photos of Britt Baker Putting Nick Cannon in Lockjaw, Hook To Be Added to AEW Elite GM, Tully Blanchard Celebrates Birthday
– As noted, Britt Baker was a guest on the Nick Cannon Show yesterday. Baker thanked Cannon for the invite and posted photos from her appearance on Twitter, which feature her applying Lockjaw to the host.
What’s today’s #SneakyFreaky surprise?! @RealBrittBaker is A DENTIST by day and – wait for it – PRO WRESTLER by night! This @allelitewrestling champ gives me the #LockJaw! WATCH THE FULL STORY at https://t.co/DMN2j5eQL4 @NickCannon #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #NickCannonShow pic.twitter.com/I8Fc0geBKi
— Nick Cannon (@NickCannonShow) January 21, 2022
Thanks for the invite @NickCannon 😁
D👇🏻M👇🏻D👇🏻 @NickCannonShow pic.twitter.com/wZmGE95ZjK
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 21, 2022
– Tully Blanchard turns 68 today and was wished a happy birthday by AEW:
Happy Birthday to the legendary @TullyBFTR! pic.twitter.com/LbosbA2Qin
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 22, 2022
– Hook will be a playable character in season three of AEW Elite GM.
We will SEND HOOK in Season 3 of Elite GM!
Coming soon! 💥#AEWGames #EliteGM pic.twitter.com/SbpDD7nvNF
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) January 22, 2022
