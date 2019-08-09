wrestling / News

AEW News: Plans For Number of PPVs Through 2020, More Programming For TNT

August 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan

– AEW has early plans for its number of PPV events through 2020. According to the WON, there will be one more PPV following All Out in 2019, with four PPVs planned for 2020.

The details on when the shows will be held and what they will be named is not yet available.

– The WON also noted that there will be more programming on TNT, not yet announced, that will provide an introduction to AEW and build major shows. It was noted that the October 2nd show, which is AEW’s live debut on TNT, will not be the first show on the network.

