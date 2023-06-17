wrestling / News
AEW News: Powerhouse Hobbs Teasing Collision Appearance Tonight, Referees on This Week’s Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights
– Former AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs appearing to be teasing an appearance for tonight’s AEW Collision debut. He wrote earlier today, “THE BEST SPINEBUSTER in the game. Maybe y’all need a reminder tonight #AEWCollision”
THE BEST SPINEBUSTER in the game. Maybe y’all need a reminder tonight #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/UoMTckABfx
— “The MONSTAR” PowerHouse Hobbs (@TrueWillieHobbs) June 17, 2023
– The AEW referee team will be the guests on this weekend’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a new preview clip below:
Are The Refs really on the same page? Find out on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1!
Tune in bright and early TOMORROW MORNING!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/Y19kwUXhpm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 17, 2023
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:
Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken and #PapaBriscoe catch up with @LexyNair after their epic win on #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/rusnlJDbxc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 17, 2023
#LaWeraLoca Taya Valkyrie is SET on taking the TBS Championship from Kris Statlander!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@thetayavalkyrie | @callmekrisstat pic.twitter.com/LBiwveicQz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 17, 2023
