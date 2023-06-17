wrestling / News

AEW News: Powerhouse Hobbs Teasing Collision Appearance Tonight, Referees on This Week’s Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights

June 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Powerhouse Hobbs AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Former AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs appearing to be teasing an appearance for tonight’s AEW Collision debut. He wrote earlier today, “THE BEST SPINEBUSTER in the game. Maybe y’all need a reminder tonight #AEWCollision”

– The AEW referee team will be the guests on this weekend’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a new preview clip below:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:





More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Rampage, Hey! (EW), Powerhouse Hobbs, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading